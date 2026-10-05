HDFC Bank Q2 Update: Loan Growth At 16.3%, Deposits Rise 18.8% YoY

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, reported its provisional business metrics for the second quarter of FY27, with a strong growth in advances and deposits.

The bank's gross advances in the September quarter grew 16.3% to approximately Rs 32,19,500 crore from Rs 27,69,200 crore as of September 30, 2025.

Average advances under management, which are advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment, were Rs 31,87,200 crore for the September 2026 quarter, a growth of around 14.0% over Rs 27,94,600 crore for the corresponding September 2025 period.

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The bank's period end advances under management increased 15.3% to Rs 33,07,500 crore from Rs 28,68,800 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Deposit Growth Outpace Loan Growth

Deposit growth of HDFC Bank continued to outpace its loan growth on a YoY basis. The lender's period end deposits rose 18.8% to Rs 33,27,500 crore as of September 30, from Rs 28,01,800 crore, YoY.

Average deposits were Rs 31,66,500 crore, recording a growth of around 16.8% from Rs 27,10,500 crore for the corresponding September 2025 period.

The bank's average CASA deposits grew 10.7% to Rs 9,71,200 crore during the September quarter from Rs 8,77,000 crore, YoY. Period end CASA deposits increased 10.8% to Rs 10,52,000 crore from Rs 9,49,200 crore, YoY.

The bank's average time deposits were Rs 21,95,200 crore for the September 2026 quarter, a growth of around 19.7% over Rs 18,33,500 crore in the September 2025 period.

The bank's period end time deposits grew 22.8% to Rs 22,75,500 crore from Rs 18,52,600 crore, YoY.

In other updates, HDFC Bank had earlier announced the appointment of Anup Bagchi as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for a three-year term, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bagchi's three-year term will commence from October 27, 2026.

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