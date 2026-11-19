Shah Rukh Khan has earned a place alongside some of the biggest names in cinema history.Shah Rukh Khan has been ranked 92nd on Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time list. He is the only Indian star to feature in the ranking.

The actor is placed ahead of several major Hollywood names, including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Eddie Murphy, Alain Delon, Zendaya, Sylvester Stallone and Henry Fonda.

Khan's career spans more than four decades and over 90 films. Variety described him as having an “unabashed flair for peacocking showmanship” along with “self-aware comic intelligence”. The magazine also highlighted how he has moved through different phases of stardom over the years.

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Devdas chosen to represent Shah Rukh Khan's career

For Khan's entry, Variety selected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. The 2002 period drama featured Khan alongside Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher.

Khan started his film career with negative roles in Baazigar and Darr in 1993. He soon became one of Hindi cinema's biggest romantic stars, with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marking an important phase in his career.

He later explored comedy and character roles before returning to action with films such as Pathaan and Jawan.

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Marilyn Monroe leads the top 10

Marilyn Monroe takes the top spot on the Variety list, followed by Humphrey Bogart and Charlie Chaplin. Jack Nicholson and Katharine Hepburn are ranked fourth and fifth.

Sidney Poitier is at No. 6, followed by Marlon Brando at No. 7. Tom Cruise occupies the eighth spot, Toshiro Mifune is ninth and Barbra Streisand completes the top 10.

The ranking features stars from different eras of cinema. Variety said its selection considers “artistry and popularity, history and currency” rather than focusing only on acting ability.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King

Khan will next be seen in King, which IMDb named the most anticipated Indian film of 2026 in January.

The action thriller reunites him with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The film is scheduled to release on December 24 and features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

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