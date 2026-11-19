Anthropic's intial public offering (IPO) has demonstrated considerable success, outperforming its peers such as SpaceX with a fully diluted market valuation to around $1.5 trillion, a larger sum than the $75 billion that SpaceX raised in its IPO in June.

Many employees working at the company are expected to become millionaires overnight, after being given stock grants for joining the startup. As per analysts cited by Reuters, upto 598 non-founder employees may owned equity with a combined value of $100 ​million.

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Up to 2,800 employees presently and initially working at the company behind Claude may possess a minimum of $1 million in pre-tax vested equity with a valuation of $ 1.35 trillion.

Due to the way the equity options for employees has been structured, those who joined the company about five years prior may find themselves substantially wealthier. As they joined early, they received options with exercise prices of less than $1 per share, allowing them to benefit from most of the company's growth in value.

Options that the firm granted them in 2023 were valued at 52 cents. As they could buy shares of the firm at this aforementioned low price, it could have them making more money out of the company's IPO than senior level employees who joined much later.

Anthropic employees who are not founders can sell up to 10% of their shareholdings when the stock starts trading, with another 35% becoming eligible for sale after the company's fiscal 2026 earnings announcement.

The company was looking to raise up to $64.4 billion in funds via the IPO, which has become one of the most anticipated issues of the year. The IPO was anticipated to raise $64.35 billion and command a fully diluted valuation of about $1.4 trillion.

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This includes commitments from tech giants like Google, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), alongside other investors such as Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Certain board members and affiliated entities had also indicated interest in purchasing up to $303 million worth of shares.

The company, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has seen rapid growth in demand for its Claude models and enterprise AI products. Recent figures indicate Anthropic's run-rate revenue skyrocketed by $10 billion within just a month to reach about $81 billion.

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