Amazon and Google are set to both jointly hold up to 30% of Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO), as per recent reports. Here's what each of their stakes will be worth at the AI company is worth at the IPO price.

The current price band for the IPO is $83, this was an increase from its previous price band of $70-$78 per share, due to oversubscription stemming from increased investor interest. Amazon holds 14.7% or 15% stake in the company, while Google holds a 13.7% or 14% stake in the company.

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After the IPO, Amazon holds up to 1.92 billion shares, with a price band of $83 that's makes its stake worth about $159 billion. This is roughly nine times its $18 billion investment. If the company converts all its outstanding promissory notes, the value of its ownership increases to $272 billion.

Google mopped up about 1.79 billion shares, with its total stake worth $149 billion, as the stock is worth $83 apiece. The combined total value of both companies stakes translates roughly to $308 billion.

The company behind the Claude large language model (LLM) will list on the Nasdaq US stock exchange and will be available for trade on Nov. 19. Trading is scheduled to begin on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

The company is looking to raise up to $64.4 billion in funds via the IPO, which has become one of the most anticipated issues of the year. The IPO is expected raise $64.35 billion and command a fully diluted valuation of about $1.4 trillion.

A separate $26 billion private placement involving strategic investors could take the total fundraising to as much as $90.4 billion.

This includes commitments from tech giants like Google, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), alongside other investors such as Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Certain board members and affiliated entities have also indicated interest in purchasing up to $303 million worth of shares.

The company, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has seen rapid growth in demand for its Claude models and enterprise AI products. Recent figures indicate Anthropic's run-rate revenue skyrocketed by $10 billion within just a month to reach about $81 billion.

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The company made the announcement of the revenue amount along with the total figure of committed expenditures of nearly $900.9 billion, indicating high costs of infrastructure and computing requirements for its AI business.

According to the company's disclosures, Anthropic's run-rate revenue increased from approximately $71 billion as of Sept. 30 to $81 billion a month later.

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