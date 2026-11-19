The Sandpapergate controversy has returned to the spotlight after Cameron Bancroft backed Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire Australian cricket team was aware of the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 Test match against South Africa.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, former Australia captain Michael Clarke reacted to the fresh revelations, saying he felt sorry for Bancroft and that the Australian public deserved to know the complete truth about what happened.

Bancroft, who was caught on camera using sandpaper on the field, was subsequently handed a nine-month ban for his involvement in the incident.

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"At the moment, there's two very clear sides, and I think Cam's article yesterday, for him to hold that in for eight years, honestly, I feel so sorry for him. I'm devastated for him," Clarke told NDTV.

"And you can hear in his voice, he's so relieved now to be able to get it out. So, look, the crime has been dealt with. The three players - the captain, the vice-captain, and Cam who did the crime - like I say, I think that punishment was too hard at the time, but they've dealt with that."

"This is not what Cricket Australia or the Australian public are dealing with now. It's, it's the hidden truth, it's the lies that I think people are struggling with, and I think that, I think there is truth, and there is the truth, and I think it will continue to come out," Clarke told in the interview to Boria Majumdar.

"And I think if people are, are caught lying to the Australian public, that'll be hard for, uh, yeah, hard for people to just turn their back on that and move on."

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Clarke also said that the players involved need to come clean about the incident and added that the people of the country will forgive them in the long run.

"All I've asked for is, and I guess, a place for players to be able to be open, honest, put their hand up if they have said the wrong thing, or if they have told a lie, or if they haven't told all the truth, have the freedom and comfort to, to say, 'Yes, I made a mistake, I did it wrong, I'm sorry.'"

"Because this country, Australia, does forgive. And the Australian way is that "one in, all in" to show you support when someone's down," he concluded.

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