India's most valuable brand has a new name at the top. Airtel has overtaken HDFC Bank to claim the No. 1 position in the country for the first time, with its brand value rising 5% to $43.2 billion, according to the Kantar BrandZ India 2026 report.

HDFC Bank, which previously held the top spot, slipped to second place after its brand value declined 21% to $35.6 billion. The rankings also point to a difficult year for India's technology sector, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys recording some of the steepest declines among the country's leading brands.

The latest ranking marks a significant turnaround for Airtel. A decade ago, the telecom operator was under pressure following the entry of Reliance Jio and its low-cost offerings. It has now emerged as India's most valuable brand.

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"A decade ago, telecom giant Airtel was on the ropes following the emergence of low-cost player Jio. Today, it is India's most valuable brand, rising 5% in brand value to reach the number one ranking slot for the first time in its history," Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, South Asia, Kantar, said.

India's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands In 2026

While Airtel moved to the top, the rankings saw considerable movement across banking, technology and consumer-facing businesses.

TCS retained the third position despite a 45% decline in brand value to $24.1 billion. State Bank of India (SBI), meanwhile, climbed to fourth place after its brand value increased 26% to $23.6 billion.

ICICI Bank ranked fifth, with a brand value of $20.1 billion, down 3% from the previous year. UltraTech Cement stood sixth at $15.4 billion, registering 6% growth.

Infosys occupied the seventh position, but its brand value dropped 41% to $15.1 billion. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) came eighth at $10.2 billion, down 1%, followed by Asian Paints at $10.1 billion, up 6%.

Flipkart rounded off the top 10, with its brand value rising 19% to $9.8 billion.

The complete top 10 ranking is:

1. Airtel – $43.2 billion (+5%)

2. HDFC Bank – $35.6 billion (-21%)

3. TCS – $24.1 billion (-45%)

4. SBI – $23.6 billion (+26%)

5. ICICI Bank – $20.1 billion (-3%)

6. UltraTech Cement – $15.4 billion (+6%)

7. Infosys – $15.1 billion (-41%)

8. LIC – $10.2 billion (-1%)

9. Asian Paints – $10.1 billion (+6%)

10. Flipkart – $9.8 billion (+19%)

India's Top Brands Lose 12% In Value

Beyond the reshuffling at the top, the report highlights a broader decline in the value of India's leading brands. The combined brand value of the country's top 100 brands fell 12% year on year to $460 billion. The technology sector faced particular pressure, with TCS and Infosys seeing their brand values fall 45% and 41%, respectively.

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However, Kantar believes the decline should not be read as a sign that India's growth story is losing steam. Instead, the technology sector is navigating a period of significant change as artificial intelligence reshapes business models and competitive dynamics.

"In a challenging year for India's technology sector, the combined value of India's leading brands has fallen by 12% year on year. But this is not a story of India losing momentum," Rana said.

"AI is also reshaping India's B2B landscape, creating new possibilities while pressuring established technology and B2B business models," he added.

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