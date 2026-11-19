Citi is positive on the Indian telecom sector and expects tariff hikes over the next three to six months, which could support revenue growth and improve returns for telecom operators. The brokerage prefers Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom among listed telecom companies, citing favourable industry structure, improving pricing power and solid sector fundamentals.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Saurabh Handa, Director – India Equity Research at Citi, said the consolidation in the telecom industry has strengthened the competitive position of the two large players, creating scope for better pricing discipline.

“We are coming to a stage where tariff hikes could be around the corner. Our view is maybe sometime in the next three to six months we should see tariff hikes coming,” Handa said.

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He noted that the industry's consolidated structure, with two fairly large players, has improved pricing power. He also highlighted that stakeholders, including telecom operators and the government, have an interest in improving sector returns, given the government's position as both a major shareholder and creditor in the industry.

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According to Handa, Bharti Airtel has delivered a decent performance, supported partly by favourable institutional flows and its large-cap positioning. The stock had also witnessed some correction, making valuations relatively attractive, he said.

Vodafone Idea's Liquidity Position Improves

On Vodafone Idea, Handa said the company appears to have turned a corner, particularly on the liquidity front. While cash flow concerns remain for the next financial year, the immediate liquidity stress is lower than it was a year ago.

The company is in the process of raising debt from a consortium of public sector banks, although the fundraising process is yet to be completed.

However, Handa said execution will be the key factor to monitor for Vodafone Idea going forward. This remains one of the reasons Citi prefers Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom within the sector.

Citi also likes Indus Towers, which Handa described as a proxy play on the telecom infrastructure opportunity.

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