Investors are increasingly showing interest in the financial sector, with private sector banks emerging as the preferred bet amid expectations of improving margins, strong credit growth and resilient asset quality, according to Kunal Shah, Director – India Banks & Financials at Citi.

Citi remains more bullish on private banks compared with public sector lenders, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other financial stocks, citing the favourable operating environment and potential margin tailwinds from rising interest rates.

Speaking with NDTV Profit about the growing investor interest in financials, Shah said the sector has started outperforming after remaining relatively subdued despite strong underlying fundamentals. Financial stocks have outperformed the broader market by nearly 10% over the past six months, reflecting improving investor sentiment.

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He noted that private banks, in particular, are witnessing constructive trends, with several lenders reporting credit growth above the system average.

In the latest quarter, ICICI Bank reported advance growth of nearly 30%. Even after excluding the support from foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, its growth stood at around 24-25%, Shah said.

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Other private lenders, including Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, also reported core credit growth of around 20%, while HDFC Bank continues to lag the industry.

Shah believes private banks are well-positioned to sustain and improve their return ratios, supported by their ability to withstand macroeconomic uncertainties and potential asset quality pressures.

He added that the rising interest rate environment could provide a margin tailwind for banks, further strengthening the investment case for private lenders.

Citi's Top Private Bank Picks

Among large private sector banks, Citi prefers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank at current levels. While HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank remain on its radar, their recent share price rally has made Axis Bank a relatively preferred opportunity, Shah said.

Among mid-sized private lenders, RBL Bank remains Citi's top pick. Shah said the brokerage has maintained its preference for the lender for quite some time.

The preference for private banks comes as investors increasingly assess opportunities across financial subsectors, with private lenders emerging as Citi's preferred segment.

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