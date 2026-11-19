Sri Lanka A will take on Afghanistan A in their opening match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Thursday, November 19.

The Group A encounter will be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Both teams will look to begin their campaign with a win as they compete for a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The eight-team competition features two groups, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A are placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh A and Hong Kong, China.

ALSO READ: Cameron Bancroft's Explosive Admission On Sandpapergate: 'Withheld Important Details'

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Date

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, November 19.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Time

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match will begin at 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Venue

The match will be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD in India.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Squads

Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (C), Sineth Jayawardena, Lasith Croospulle, Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Heenatigala, Wanuja Sahan, Nishan Madushka (WK), Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh.

ALSO READ: Why Did DC Trade Kuldeep Yadav For Rishabh Pant? Sourav Ganguly Explains

Afghanistan A Squad: Ikram Alikhil (C/WK), Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Faisal Shinozada, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Farmanullah Safi, Ishaq Rahimi, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami and Naveed Zadran.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.