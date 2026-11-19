Despite the festive season, jewellery stocks are under pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday, Nov. 19, after declining sharply on Wednesday. A sharp decline in precious metal prices over the last two days has turned investors cautious, which is weighing on the jewellery stocks today.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri led the decline as the stock tanked around 3.9% as the market opened, followed by Sky Gold, which declined 2.8%, and Senco Gold, which declined 2.7% at around 9:21 a.m. today.

Why Are Jewellery Stocks Declining?

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Gold prices have been a major trigger for jewellery stocks in India, and with the yellow metal declining sharply over the past two sessions, it has weighed on investors' sentiments, especially around jewellery stocks.

The yellow metal has declined over 5% this week itself, shedding more than Rs 7,000, and currently, gold futures with December delivery are trading at Rs 1,29,519 per 10 grams on the MCX. With the dollar strengthening further, and yields rising, alongside the Fed's hawkish comments indicating a rate hike before this year ends, these factors have been weighing on gold prices and, in turn, on jewellery stocks.

How Jewellery Stocks Are Performing Today?

At around 9:49 a.m., the TBZ is trading at Rs 578.7 apiece on the NSE, down 2.4% from its previous close at Rs 593.2, while Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd. is trading at Rs 903.9 apiece, down 2.12% from the previous close at Rs 923.5.

PC Jeweller Ltd. has reversed some earlier losses and is currently trading at Rs 14.63 apiece, down 0.6% from its previous close at Rs 14.74. Senco Gold is down around 1.61% to Rs 314.3 apiece on the NSE, from its earlier close at Rs 319.45. Thangamayil Jewellery has reversed its losses after the market opened and is now trading at Rs 3,978.5 apiece, up 0.79% from its previous close at Rs 3,947.2.

Kalyan Jewellers also turned green as the stock is now up 1.38% to Rs 659 apiece on the NSE; however, it was down more than 1% in the early trade today.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On November 19

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