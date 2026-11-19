An iron bridge over the Bhakra Canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed early Thursday while two trucks were crossing it, leaving the vehicles stranded in the damaged structure, with one of them catching fire shortly after the incident. There was no loss of life in the collapse, according to preliminary information.

The bridge suddenly gave way as the two trucks were crossing, causing the vehicles to plunge into the collapsed section. One of the trucks reportedly caught fire soon after the incident, sources said.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze after considerable efforts, preventing further damage.

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Police personnel also reached the site and took steps to manage the situation as a large number of locals and passers-by gathered following the incident.

The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be established. A truck driver told news agency ANI, "My name is Rajveer. I was on my way to Mansa. I have no idea how the bridge collapsed. Two trucks also fell into the gap. One vehicle was completely destroyed on the spot. There's another vehicle too. One person has been admitted to the hospital; the police took him there from the scene. No one else was injured. My vehicle was there. The bridge was bouncing a bit. If it had been stopped in time, perhaps this accident might have been avoided..."

The incident is likely to affect traffic on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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