The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has urged the government to exempt merchant-to-merchant (M2M) transactions from the proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) framework for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments, and keep its implementation on hold.

In a letter to the Finance Minister dated Nov. 11 viewed by NDTV Profit, the federation said additional charges could put pressure on retailers and distributors operating on thin margins. It also sought clarification on the goods and services tax (GST) implications of MDR charges and called for consultations with trade bodies, retailers, distributors, banks and payment companies before the government takes a final decision.

Under the revised framework outlined earlier by NPCI, select merchant categories, including railways, telecom services, insurance and fuel, will attract a flat MDR of Rs 5 on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. Large merchant payments exceeding Rs 2,000 will attract a charge of 0.4%, capped at Rs 300. The framework is expected to cover around 4% of merchant transactions, while more than 95% of person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions will remain outside its scope. Small merchants operating under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) model will continue to pay zero MDR.

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The demand comes as the government continues discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on the implementation timeline for the revised UPI MDR framework. The rollout, initially scheduled for Oct.15, was deferred until after Diwali, with NPCI saying the revised date would be announced separately.

A further delay beyond the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is also being considered, according to sources, amid concerns over merchant opposition and the upcoming election cycle, NDTV Profit had reported earlier on Thursday, quoting sources.

The federation has made four key demands in its November 11 letter:

Keep the proposed MDR implementation on hold.

Exempt M2M transactions from MDR.

Clarify the GST implications of MDR charges.

Consult trade bodies, retailers, distributors, banks and payment companies before taking a final decision.

The AICPDF said additional charges could affect retailers and distributors that operate on thin margins.

The federation also said it had not received any communication about the proposed stakeholder consultation, despite earlier assurances.

It has sought discussions involving trade bodies, retailers, distributors, banks and payment companies before the government finalises the MDR framework.

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