Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, has listed 10 trends he expects to shape 2027, from bond market stress and climate extremes to AI backlash and data centres in orbit. He shared the list in a post on X on Thursday.

Post-Trump America

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Goenka says the battle to succeed Donald Trump begins in 2027. Trump is in his second and final term, which ends in January 2029.

Iran's Aftershocks

He expects energy, food and geopolitics to face turbulence from the Iran conflict. Brent crude rose to $100.37 a barrel on 1 October amid the war's energy shock, the Financial Times reported.

Climate Extremes

Goenka expects another record-hot year. The World Meteorological Organization has warned that 2027 could be the hottest on record, as a strong El Niño combines with climate change.

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AI Backlash

He sees bubble fears, cyber threats and job anxieties growing. Turmoil around Nvidia rattled stocks and risk sentiment.

Europe's Right Turn

Goenka says populism threatens to reshape the European Union. France votes for president on 18 April 2027, with Marine Le Pen's National Rally the frontrunner. Germany's AfD leads national polls.

Bond Market Stress

Goenka says debt, inflation and high interest rates are set to collide. The 10-year US Treasury yield hit 5.34% on 1 October, its highest since 2002. It was 5.12% on Friday, with traders bracing for more rate hikes.

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Taiwan Flashpoint

He says China's ambitions will test global security. Reuters reported that China held large unannounced military drills around Taiwan and in the western Pacific in early November. Beijing considers the island part of its territory.

The Ozempic Economy

Goenka expects weight-loss drugs to reshape lifestyles and spending. In October he flagged winners and losers across industries from the GLP-1 boom.

Space Race 2.0

Cheaper launches could take data centres into orbit, he says. Google plans two prototype satellites in early 2027, and SpaceX has filed for up to a million. Google researchers say the cost-competitive launch price is about $200 per kg, against about $2,700 for Falcon 9 today.

Hollywood Reinvented

Goenka says streaming, YouTube and AI are challenging old entertainment.

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