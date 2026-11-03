GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Boom: Will It Reshape Industries? Harsh Goenka Lists Likely Winners And Potential Losers

The rapid growth of GLP-1 weight loss drugs is emerging as a major economic and business story and could reshape consumer spending patterns, with industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and healthcare to food, restaurants, fashion and aviation facing the prospect of a major shift in demand.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka highlighted the potential winners and losers as medicines designed to manage obesity gain wider acceptance.

In a post on X, Goenka pointed to the far-reaching implications of the weight loss drug boom, suggesting that changing appetite and consumption patterns could force businesses to rethink their strategies.

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"The big shift: Companies will have to rethink products, pricing and customer behaviour. The weight-loss economy may become one of the most consequential consumer shifts of our time," he stated.

The medicines, which include semaglutide and tirzepatide based treatments, are increasingly being used to manage obesity and related health conditions. Their ability to suppress appetite and promote weight loss has also drawn attention from businesses beyond the pharmaceutical sector.

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GLP-1 Drugs : Who Could Benefit?

According to Goenka, pharma, healthcare, fitness, apparel and travel are among the sectors which could emerge as likely winners.

Drug makers such as Novo Nordisk, which manufactures Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lily which produces Mounjaro and Zepbound, have emerged as key players in the market.

Healthcare providers, obesity clinics and diagnostic companies could also benefit as more people seek medical support for weight management and metabolic health.

The fitness and wellness industry may also see increased demand for personalised training programmes and strength building services. Apparel retailers could also benefit from consumers replacing clothes as their body size changes.

Goenka also identified the aviation sector as a potential beneficiary.

Food, Restaurant Companies Face Potential Pressure

The industrialist identified packaged foods, restaurants, alcohol, grocery retail, food delivery sectors among potential losers.

Packaged food manufacturers, particularly those selling calorie dense snacks, confectionary and sugary beverages, could face changes in demand as consumers alter their eating habits.

Grocery retailers and food delivery platforms could face similar changes in consumer purchasing patterns.

Food Companies Begin Adapting

The potential impact of GLP-1 drugs has already prompted some food companies to explore new product categories. For example, Nestle has introduced its Vital Pursuit range, which focuses on protein rich and nutrient dense foods. Conagra Brands has also promoted selected Healthy Care products under its "On Track" positioning.

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