Actor Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to the online debate sparked by Rahul Gandhi's comments about his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, sharing her support for couples showing affection openly.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Rowdy Rathore actor reposted a message from the social media page Woemaniyah. The post defended Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's public displays of affection, questioning why their affectionate moments during family meals had become a subject of criticism.

Sonakshi also shared a light-hearted message, joking that her future children would have to get used to seeing her and husband Zaheer Iqbal openly expressing their affection for each other.

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“Dammmmn my future kids have no idea what's comin their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you'll are right now) (sic).” She accompanied the message with laughing emojis.

Rahul Gandhi Recalls His Parents' Love Story

At the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on November 16, Rahul Gandhi shared memories of his parents' relationship and their affectionate bond.

He recalled how Sonia would sit on Rajiv's lap during family meals, saying he had grown up believing such displays of affection were normal.

“Every meal, there would be Papa and on Papa's lap, there would be Mumma. I thought this was a normal thing,” Rahul said. He added that he often wondered why his friends' parents did not show similar affection when he visited their homes.

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Rahul also revisited the beginning of his parents' relationship, revealing that they first met at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge. Years later, he visited the same place with his girlfriend to see where their love story had started.

He also shared a rare memory of his parents arguing, recalling that Rajiv was on the phone with Amarinder Singh while Sonia was trying to get his attention.

His remarks later drew criticism on social media. Responding to the reactions on November 17, Rahul suggested that fear, anger and hatred had kept BJP and RSS supporters from experiencing and expressing love. He shared an image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together and ended his post with the words, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram.”

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before marrying in June 2024. They initially kept their relationship private to avoid unnecessary attention. Since their wedding, they have regularly shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show What Women Want, Sonakshi described Zaheer as her “best friend”. She also said marriage had made their relationship easier, as they no longer needed to meet secretly or make excuses to spend time together. Fans have often noticed their playful bond and affectionate moments shared on social media.

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