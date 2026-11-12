HDFC Life Strengthens Position Among Street Favourites After Robust October Growth; Axis Max Life Follows

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. has emerged as a preferred pick among life insurance players across the brokerage board. Multiple brokerages, including Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura highlighted the company's improving growth trajectory, even as industry-wide premium trends remained uneven in October.

Recent business updates from listed life insurers showed a mixed picture, with retail premium growth slowing compared to the previous month and festive-season timing creating distortions in year-on-year comparisons. Against this backdrop, HDFC Life was among the notable outperformers, drawing positive commentary from Nomura, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley.

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Jefferies said October was a mixed month for the life insurance industry, with HDFC Life and Axis Max Life delivering better growth than peers. According to the brokerage, life retail weighted received premium growth slowed to 5% year-on-year in October from 9% in September. HDFC Life reported 16% growth, placing it among the strongest performers in the private sector insurance space.

The brokerage noted that HDFC Life continues to narrow its growth gap with private-sector leaders such as Tata AIA and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, a trend that supports a more constructive outlook on the stock. Jefferies added that October-November trends would provide a cleaner picture of underlying demand, as last year's festive calendar resulted in base distortions.

Nomura also highlighted HDFC Life's strong momentum, noting that private insurers reported total annualised premium equivalent (APE) growth of about 20%, significantly ahead of individual APE growth of 6%. The brokerage said HDFC Life and Axis Max Life were leading growth momentum within the sector. It maintained a 'Buy' rating on HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Max Financial Services.

Morgan Stanley echoed a similar view, stating that HDFC Life and Axis Max Life outperformed peers on retail premium growth. The brokerage said stronger group business continued to support overall APE growth for the sector, although a sustained recovery in retail premiums remains important for assessing the strength of underlying demand.

While SBI Life remains Nomura's top sector pick, the insurer's growth has moderated due to a high base, according to the brokerage. Jefferies and Morgan Stanley also noted that SBI Life and ICICI Prudential Life witnessed relatively softer growth trends compared with HDFC Life and Axis Max Life.

Brokerages continue to view upcoming insurance distribution reforms as a key catalyst for the sector. If retail demand strengthens further and regulatory changes improve product distribution, HDFC Life could remain among the biggest beneficiaries given its improving growth momentum and strengthening competitive position within the private life insurance industry.

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