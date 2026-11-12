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Tata Power Gets Coal-Led Q2 Boost; Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish, Sees 22% Upside; Check Target Price

Power demand grew 10-11% YoY in Q2 FY27, driven by higher agricultural and cooling demand, adds the brokerage.

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Tata Power Gets Coal-Led Q2 Boost; Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish, Sees 22% Upside; Check Target Price
Tata Power's Q2 FY27 revenue stood at Rs 19,640 crore., inline with Motilal Oswal's estimates
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Tata Power Company Ltd.
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Tata Power's Q2 FY27 revenue stood at Rs 19,640 crore., inline with Motilal Oswal's estimates, while EBITDA came in 15% below estimates at Rs 3,670 crore, with margins declining 240 basis points QoQ to 18.7%. Adjusted PAT stood at Rs 1,280 crore, in line with estimates, supported by a net exceptional gain of Rs 120 crore and strong Indonesia coal profitability. Operational capacity increased to 17.4GW, while module/cell production stood at 1,000MW/906MW.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Following Tata Power Ltd.'s inline Q2 results, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained 'Buy' rating on the stock, setting a target price of Rs 440, implying a potential upside of 22% from the reports market price.

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Tata Power's Q2 FY27 revenue stood at Rs 19,640 crore., inline with Motilal Oswal's estimates, while EBITDA came in 15% below estimates at Rs 3,670 crore, with margins declining 240 basis points QoQ to 18.7%.

Adjusted PAT stood at Rs 1,280 crore, in line with estimates, supported by a net exceptional gain of Rs 120 crore and strong Indonesia coal profitability. Operational capacity increased to 17.4GW, while module/cell production stood at 1,000MW/906MW.

The brokerage values the regulated business at 2.5 times regulated equity, coal segment at 1x book value, renewables segment at 12x FY28E EBITDA, and pumped storage and other segments at 1x PB, and cash and investments add Rs 70/share. The sum of these contributions results in a target price of Rs 440/share.

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Mosl Tata Power.pdf
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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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