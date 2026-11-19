State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have issued a clarification on Thursday, November 19 stating that they achieved 0.08% biodiesel blending in the current financial year so far, significantly below the target of 5% by 2030. In the fiscal 2025-26, biodiesel blending by OMCs stood at 0.18%.

According to National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, which was amended in 2022, had set an indicative target of 5% biodiesel blending by 2030.

"Due to limited feedstock availability, actual blending remains significantly below this target. During FY 2025–26, OMCs achieved an overall biodiesel blending level of only 0.18%," the clarification read.

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On an industry basis for state-owned OMCs, out of a total of about 4900 crore sales of high speed diesel (HSD) from April to September 2026, more than 4700 crore litres of HSD was unblended with 0% biodiesel.

The remaining 200 crore litres had an overall biodiesel blending of only 4 crore litres with an average blending of 2%.

"Overall biodiesel blending of only 0.08% on an Industry basis has been achieved during this period. All HSD sales, including a very small quantity of biodiesel blended diesel, is governed by BIS standard IS 1460 providing specifications for Automotive Diesel Fuel and forms part of publicly notified National Policy on Biofuels," OMCs said.

According to the clarification, the biodiesel practice is also followed globally including countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil adopting biodiesel blending programmes based on their respective feedstock availability with blending percentage ranging from 10% to 50%.

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