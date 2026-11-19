Alia Bhatt is serving classic glamour in a striking gown for her latest cover appearance.

Alia Bhatt stuns In Crimson Sabyasachi Gown

Alia features on the cover of TIME magazine's inaugural TIME100 Next India list. For the special shoot, the actor wore a custom gown from Sabyasachi's Evening Collection, styled by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani.

The strapless, floor-length creation featured a straight-across neckline, fitted bodice and a dramatic mermaid-style flare. Crafted in lustrous satin, it came in a rich crimson shade and was paired with a matching satin belt finished with a petite bow at the waist. Its sleek silhouette gave the ensemble a classic old-Hollywood feel.

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Alia kept her accessories minimal, choosing a Sabyasachi choker as the focal point. The elaborate necklace featured intricate antique-finished metalwork and clustered gemstones, adding a vintage touch to her appearance.

She skipped earrings and heavy bracelets, allowing the detailed neckline and jewellery to take centre stage. The rest of the styling remained understated, keeping the overall appearance balanced.

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Alia Opts For Soft Glam

For her beauty look, hairstylist Flavien Heldt styled Alia's brunette hair in voluminous, tousled waves with a subtle centre part.

Makeup artist Mickey Contractor created a warm, luminous base with softly smoked eyes, sculpted cheekbones and a muted natural lip. The soft makeup complemented the glamour of the shoot without overpowering it. Alia was photographed by Avani Rai.

Alia Features On TIME100 Next India List

Alia's cover comes with her inclusion in TIME magazine's first-ever TIME100 Next India list. The inaugural edition recognises 100 emerging leaders and changemakers whose work and ideas are shaping India's future across entertainment, business, science, sports, advocacy and other fields. It is also the first international extension of TIME's TIME100 Next franchise.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has written Alia's profile for the list and praised her as one of the global ambassadors of Indian cinema.

The entertainment names featured on the list include Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, Theja Rio, Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, Ali Fazal, Ishaan Khatter, Vedang Raina, Jitendra Kumar and Dulquer Salmaan.

The music industry is represented by Diljit Dosanjh, Anirudh Ravichander, Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Arivu and Faheem Abdullah. Cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, entrepreneur Peyush Bansal and Skyroot co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana are also among those recognised.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Alia will play a cabaret dancer in the project, which marks her second collaboration with Bhansali. Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.

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