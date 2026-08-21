Tempsens Instruments vs Gaja IPO GMP: Which IPO Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

In the primary market, Tempsens Instruments IPO is commanding significantly stronger investor interest than Gaja Alternative Asset Management, with grey market trends pointing to a potential 91.33% listing gain compared with 11.56% for Gaja.

Tempsens launched its offering on August 20 and achieved full subscription within hours of opening. In contrast, Gaja Capital, which hit the street earlier on August 19, has been booked roughly 2.4 times so far. Investors are keeping a close eye on both mainboard public issues ahead of their respective market debuts.

IPO GMP Upper Price Band Implied Listing Price Implied Listing Gain Tempsens Instruments Rs 274 Rs 300 Rs 574 91.33% Gaja Capital Rs 18.5 Rs 160 Rs 178.5 11.56%

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Today

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 21, unlisted shares of Tempsens Instruments were attracting a strong grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 274. With the upper end of the IPO price band fixed at Rs 300 per share, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 574. This points to a potential bumper listing gain of 91.33 for successful allottees.

Tempsens Instruments Latest Subscription Status

The Tempsens Instruments India IPO was subscribed 9.76 times as of 11:15 a.m. on the second day of bidding on Friday.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Details

This Rs 650-crore book-built public offer includes a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 95 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 555 crore by existing shareholders.

Investors can bid within a price band of Rs 285 to Rs 300 per share. The minimum lot size is 50 shares, which translates to a minimum investment of Rs 15,000 for retail participants at the ceiling price. ICICI Securities Ltd. is managing the book-building process, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. serves as the official registrar.

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised by August 25, paving the way for a targeted listing on the NSE and BSE on August 28.

On the business front, Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd. specialises in thermal engineering, manufacturing tailored electrical-heating, temperature-sensing, and specialised cable products.

Gaja IPO GMP Today

In the unofficial market, the GMP for Gaja Alternative Asset Management hovered around Rs 18.5 as of 10:30 a.m. on August 21. When factored into the upper price band of Rs 160, the expected listing price comes to Rs 178.5 apiece. This suggests a more modest estimated debut premium of roughly 11.56%.

Gaja IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO was subscribed 4.37 times as of 11:15 a.m. on the third day of bidding on Friday.

Gaja IPO Details

The Rs 550-crore Gaja Capital IPO consists of a fresh share sale worth Rs 450 crore and an OFS totalling Rs 100 crore.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 152 to Rs 160 per equity share. Retail investors must bid for at least one lot of 93 shares, amounting to a minimum investment requirement of Rs 14,880.

JM Financial Ltd. is acting as the lead manager for the issue, with MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. appointed as the registrar. Share allocation is scheduled to be completed by August 24, with the stock anticipated to make its secondary market debut on the BSE and NSE on August 26.

Operationally, Gaja Capital is an independent alternative asset manager that provides advisory services and growth capital to businesses in consumer technology, financial services, and education.

Tempsens Instruments vs Gaja IPO: Which Is Better?

Based purely on current grey-market trends, Tempsens Instruments has a significant edge, with its GMP implying a 91.33% listing gain compared with 11.56% for Gaja Capital. However, GMP is unofficial and can change sharply before listing, making it an unreliable standalone measure of an IPO's investment potential.

However, it is crucial to remember that grey market trends are unofficial, highly speculative, and prone to rapid shifts. Prospective investors are strongly advised to analyse both companies' underlying financial health, valuations, and broader market conditions rather than relying solely on GMP figures.

Note: The GMP is purely speculative and does not reflect official exchange data.

Disclaimer: IPO investments carry inherent market risks. Investors should thoroughly review the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and consult registered financial advisors before bidding.

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