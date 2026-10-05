Digger Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Cruise Starrer Witnesses Another Drop

Digger saw a slight dip in its earnings on Day 3 after witnessing a decline a day earlier as the Tom Cruise-starrer continued its theatrical run as it completed its opening weekend.

Box Office Collection Day 3

Digger earned Rs 42.32 lakh in India on Day 3, from 428 shows across 86 cities, with 12.8% occupancy. According to TrackTollywood, the film recorded a 2.7% drop from Day 2 collection. Its total collection now stands at Rs 1.67 crore.

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The film's English release accounted for 100% of the Day 3 business, with 10,320 tickets sold across 428 shows. The 2D format collected Rs 24.81 lakh at 11.9% occupancy, while IMAX 2D earned Rs 16.59 lakh with 15.5% occupancy. ICE and MX4D recorded Rs 83,010 and Rs 9,990, respectively, with ICE registering 15% occupancy.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra recorded the highest collection for Digger on Day 3 with Rs 10.68 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 8.42 lakh. Delhi collected Rs 4.37 lakh, while Telangana and Tamil Nadu earned Rs 3.30 lakh and Rs 3.14 lakh. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana recorded Rs 2.42 lakh and Rs 2.41 lakh.

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Gujarat collected Rs 1.70 lakh, followed by Kerala at Rs 1.42 lakh and West Bengal at Rs 1.15 lakh. Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh earned Rs 45,780 and Rs 41,241. Rajasthan collected Rs 35,030, while Punjab and Goa recorded Rs 34,150 and Rs 28,660.

Odisha registered Rs 22,600, followed by Chhattisgarh at Rs 19,840 and Assam at Rs 17,270. Puducherry collected Rs 16,650, while Chandigarh recorded Rs 14,090 on Day 3.

Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Digger collected Rs 25.02 lakh on its premiere day, followed by Rs 56.04 lakh on Day 1. The film earned Rs 43.48 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 42.32 lakh on Day 3.

All About Digger

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger follows wealthy oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, whose drilling operations trigger a major environmental crisis when a huge iceberg heads towards Europe. As panic spreads, Digger tries to present himself as humanity's saviour instead of taking responsibility for the disaster.

The film later takes an unexpected turn, revealing that the events are part of a stage play called Fossil Fools. Tom Cruise's character is actually Curtis, an actor playing Digger, who grows increasingly uncomfortable with the exaggerated portrayal of the crisis. The story then shifts between the play and what happens behind the scenes, touching on themes of environmental responsibility, accountability and how people react to disasters.

Tom Cruise plays Digger Rockwell/Curtis, alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sandra Hüller. The film features cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki and music by Cosmo Sheldrake. It runs for 2 hours and 11 minutes and has an A certification in India.

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