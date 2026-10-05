Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch On Tuesday: 360-Degree Camera, AI Companion, And Other Key Specs

Skoda is preparing to launch the facelifted Slavia in India on October 6. The updated sedan gets changes to its design, cabin and features, while the company has also made an important change to the automatic gearbox. Production of the new Slavia has already started at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's plant in Chakan, Pune. Bookings are currently open, with deliveries expected to begin around the festive season.

Skoda Slavia Facelift Design Changes

The overall shape of the Slavia remains familiar, but Skoda has made several changes to give it a fresher look. The sedan gets new LED headlamps and updated LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators. The front grille and bumpers have also been revised, while new alloy wheel designs have been added. Skoda is also introducing two new colours, Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige. The sporty Monte Carlo variant will be available from the time of launch.

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New Features In The Slavia

The cabin gets a few important additions. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a massage function for the outer rear seats. Skoda says this is a first in the segment. The car will also get a 360 degree camera and front parking sensors. The digital driver's display has been increased to 10.25 inches, while the infotainment screen measures 10.1 inches. The infotainment system also gets a Google Cloud based AI assistant, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

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New Automatic Gearbox

The Slavia continues with its existing 1.0 litre and 1.5 litre turbo petrol engines. The 1.0 litre TSI produces 115hp and 178Nm and can be paired with a six speed manual gearbox or the new eight speed automatic gearbox. The 1.5 litre TSI continues to produce 150hp and 250Nm and is paired with a seven speed DSG automatic gearbox. The new eight speed automatic replaces the six speed automatic previously offered with the 1.0 litre engine.

Skoda Slavia Facelift Price

Skoda has not revealed the price of the updated Slavia yet. The company is expected to announce the prices on October 6. The outgoing model starts at Rs 10 lakh, ex showroom, while reports suggest that the facelift could receive a price increase.

The Slavia facelift comes at a time when buyers are preparing for the festive season. While the changes to the exterior are not drastic, the new features and automatic gearbox give the sedan a more updated package. The official price announcement tomorrow will determine how competitive the new Slavia is against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.

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