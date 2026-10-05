Honda Elevate Facelift Launch: Expected Price, Colours, Features, Design Change And More

Honda is set to launch the updated Elevate SUV in India on October 6, 2026, with the facelift bringing revised styling, additional features and cabin upgrades. India will be the first global market to receive the updated model, while pre-bookings are already open at authorised Honda dealerships.

Revised Exterior Design

Honda has modernized the Elevate's front fascia with a restyled bumper and a new grille integrated with horizontal segmented LED elements. Moving the brand emblem from the grille onto the bonnet gives the SUV a cleaner, more contemporary look, while the signatures eyebrow DRLs and LED headlamps remain intact.

The Honda Elevate is available in various colours combination, such as Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver and more.

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At the rear, the updated Elevate is expected to feature a revised bumper and full-width connected LED tail-lights. The side profile largely retains the existing design and 17-inch alloy wheels, as per Economic Times.

More Features Inside

The cabin is expected to receive a lighter colour theme, replacing the outgoing tan treatment, along with ambient lighting across the dashboard and door panels. An upgraded infotainment system with a larger touchscreen and an updated digital driver's display is also expected.

One of the key confirmed additions is a 360-degree surround-view camera, while reports also point to ventilated front seats and an updated Honda Sensing ADAS package. Six airbags are expected to remain part of the safety package.

Engine and Gearbox

Mechanically, the updated SUV remains faithful to its precursor. It continues to rely on Honda's reliable 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, pushing out 119 bhp and 145 Nm. Drivers will still have the choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a smooth CVT automatic.

Price and Competition

While final pricing for the Elevate facelift will be announced at launch, estimates suggest it could span Rs 15.30 lakh to Rs 20.50 lakh ex-showroom. Reports indicate the updated SUV will maintain a broad price range tailored to different variants and feature packages.

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Honda's refreshed SUV will compete in India's highly competitive mid-size SUV segment against models including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, Tata Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Bookings Open

Honda has opened pre-launch bookings for the updated Elevate for a Rs 21,000 token amount through authorised dealerships. With its revised styling, new safety and convenience features and largely unchanged powertrain, the facelift is expected to strengthen the Elevate's position in the competitive Indian SUV market.

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