iPhone, iPad, MacBook: Best Apple Deals To Watch During Flipkart BBD & Amazon GIF Sale

Apple's MacBook Air M5 is available at an effective price of Rs 1,24,990 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, nearly Rs 25,000 below its Rs 1,49,900 MRP, with the offer combining a price cut and bank discount.

According to Cashify, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air M5 with 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage is available at an effective price of ₹1,24,990, compared with its Rs 1,49,900 MRP.

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The discount combines a reduction in the listed selling price with an additional bank offer. As per Cashify, the laptop's Flipkart price has been reduced to Rs 1,39,990, while eligible customers can receive an instant bank discount of Rs15,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,24,990.

The MacBook Air M5 is powered by Apple's M5 chip and features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. The configuration included in the offer comes with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD storage, providing a combination of performance and storage aimed at users who need a capable everyday and professional laptop.

Cashify also highlights financing options available during the sale. Buyers may be able to purchase the MacBook Air M5 through 12-month no-cost EMI, which works out to roughly Rs 10,419 per month, subject to the applicable terms and eligibility.

The sale also includes other Apple laptop offers. Among them is the MacBook Neo 13, priced at around Rs 67,990, while the MacBook Air M5 targets consumers seeking stronger performance and more premium hardware. Dropping below Rs 70,000 during the festive sale, the MacBook Neo stands out as one of the most compelling Apple laptop deals available.

Adding to the festive tablet offers, the base iPad (A16) is priced at Rs 48,900, while the higher-tier iPad Air powered by the M4 chip is expected to drop below Rs 70,000 during the sale.

The latest discount comes as Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale offers deals across smartphones, laptops, electronics and other consumer products. Bank-specific offers can further affect the final price depending on the customer's eligible card and the terms available during checkout.

Flipkart has announced promotional offers across Apple's lineup, the iPhone 17 (Lavender, 256 GB) lists trade-in savings and exchange benefits up to Rs 84,999 on Rs 99,900 MRP, with additional savings including up to Rs 5,000 in bank discounts and Rs 3,000 extra via exchange offers. Meanwhile, for the premium iPhone 18 Pro, Flipkart lists exchange benefits up to Rs 92,750 and up to Rs 8,000 in bank offers.

According to Cashify, buyers should check the live Flipkart listing before placing an order because sale prices, bank discounts, stock availability and promotional terms can change during the event.

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With the combined listing-price reduction and bank discount, the MacBook Air M5's effective price of Rs 1,24,990 makes it one of the notable premium laptop deals highlighted during the current Big Billion Days sale.

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