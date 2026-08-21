Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Signals 38% Listing Gain As Issue Opens Today

The primary market continues to see robust action with the launch of the Augmont Enterprises IPO. The Rs 825-crore public offering opened for subscription on August 21 and is scheduled to close on August 25, 2026.

As bidding begins, early indicators from the unlisted space show strong investor enthusiasm. The grey market premium (GMP) currently stands at Rs 300, hinting at a potential listing-day gain of nearly 38.07% for successful allottees.

(Please note: Grey market premiums are completely unofficial and speculative in nature; they should not be considered a reliable indicator of the stock's eventual listing performance.)

For investors evaluating this mainboard issue, here is a comprehensive breakdown of the key parameters before placing a bid.

Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Today

In the grey market, Augmont Enterprises shares were commanding a premium of Rs 300 as of 10:30 a.m. on August 21. Calculated against the upper price band of Rs 788, the stock's estimated debut price stands at Rs 1,088 (comprising the cap price and the GMP). This translates to an impressive implied listing gain of 38.07%.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 1 Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.63 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

Augmont Enterprises IPO: Key Details

The book-built public issue of Rs 825 crore features a mix of fresh issuance and an exit route for existing shareholders. This comprises a fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares valued at Rs 620 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.26 crore shares worth Rs 205 crore.

The company has set the bidding price range at Rs 750 to Rs 788 per share.

To apply, retail investors must subscribe to at least one lot consisting of 19 shares. This places the minimum investment threshold for retail participants at Rs 14,972 at the upper end of the price band.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is serving as the sole book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

For in-depth operational and business insights, investors can review the official draft document filed with SEBI here: Augmont Enterprises RHP.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Aug. 21

Bidding window closes: Aug. 25

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 27

Refund initiation: Aug. 28

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Aug. 28

Listing date: Aug. 31

Use Of Proceeds

Out of the total net proceeds, Augmont Enterprises plans to deploy Rs 465 crore toward vital growth initiatives. This includes funding future working capital requirements to procure, manage, and scale up its precious metals inventory, as well as meeting advance margin commitments for inventory procurement.

The remaining balance will be allocated toward general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

Augmont Enterprises has demonstrated high-paced financial growth, with its total revenue jumping by 42% and its net profit surging by 53% between fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Total income: Rs 94,282.47 crore, compared with 66,252.05 crore in FY25

Rs 94,282.47 crore, compared with 66,252.05 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 348.30 crore, up from Rs 227.19 crore in the previous financial year

Rs 348.30 crore, up from Rs 227.19 crore in the previous financial year EBITDA: Rs 385.95 crore versus Rs 304.09 crore a year earlier

About Augmont Enterprises Ltd.

Incorporated in October 2012, the Mumbai-based Augmont Enterprises Ltd. is an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across India and international markets. The company operates across multiple segments of the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and technology support for gold-backed financial services.

Its business is operated through the Augmont SPOT platform for enterprise and international sales and Augmont Gold For All for consumer-focused offerings, supported by online and offline distribution channels.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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