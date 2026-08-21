Mumbai Auto, Taxi Fares To Rise From September 1 - Check Details

Commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have to pay more for autorickshaw and taxi rides from next month, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approving a fare hike on Thursday.

Under the revised rates, the minimum autorickshaw fare will rise by Re 1, from Rs 26 to Rs 27 for the first 1.5 km, while the per-km rate for subsequent distance will be Rs 18.

The minimum fare for black-and-yellow taxis will go up by Rs 2, from Rs 31 to Rs 33, with the per-km rate also revised to Rs 33.

The new rates will come into effect on September 1 across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar and Panvel, with officials noting that the timing coincides with a scheduled fare revision in Pune as well.

The last major fare hike in the MMR came into effect in February 2025, following an earlier increase in October 2022.

While transport unions have welcomed the revision as necessary for driver survival, commuter groups have urged authorities to strike a balance between operators' financial pressures and the rising cost-of-living burden on residents.

Unions had pressed for the hike citing steadily rising operating costs. Mumbai Rickshawmen's Union leader Thampy Kurien said the proposal was based on representations highlighting higher fuel prices, vehicle maintenance expenses, insurance premiums and permit-related costs, as per NDTV.

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Auto drivers pointed out that CNG prices have climbed to around Rs 86 per kg, adding pressure on daily earnings.

Taxi unions had sought a steeper hike. Fredrick D'Sa of the Mumbai Taximen's Union told The Times of India that the union had requested a minimum Rs 4 increase in the starting taxi fare, though the MMRTA ultimately approved a Rs 2 rise.

The MMR currently has around 3 lakh registered autorickshaws and 30,000 taxis, making the fare revision one that will be felt widely across the region's daily commuters once it takes effect next month.

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