Air India SATS Signs Accords With SpiceXpress, Total Solutions For Freighter Operations At Noida Airport

Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS) has signed separate agreements with SpiceXpress and Total Solutions to explore and facilitate cargo freighter operations from the cargo terminal at Noida International Airport (NIA).

Under its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SpiceXpress, AISATS will lay the groundwork for livestock freighter operations from its cargo terminal at Noida International Airport.

SpiceXpress is planning to operate approximately 200 freighter flights between September 2026 and August 2027.

Separately, AISATS has entered into an MoU with Total Solutions to explore the feasibility of cargo operations from NIA. The agreement will cover the potential for both scheduled and non-scheduled cargo freighter operations.

AISATS will assess the operational requirements and feasibility of launching these services from its cargo terminal.

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