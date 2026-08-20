Apple Splits iPhone 18 Launch? Pro Likely Set For Sept 9 Launch As Base Models Face 2027 Delay

Apple could break from its usual iPhone launch schedule by introducing the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, while pushing the standard iPhone 18 to the first quarter of 2027, according to recent reports.

Apple has not confirmed its launch plans or announced a September event. However, Sept. 9 has been tipped as a possible date for the company's next major iPhone launch, based on its usual launch schedule and recent reports.

The reported change would mark a departure from Apple's recent practice of unveiling its main iPhone models together in September. The company's iPhone 17 lineup, for example, included the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which were announced together in September 2025.

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Standard iPhone 18 May Arrive In 2027

Recent reporting by The Information says Apple is planning to launch its next standard iPhone, identified as the iPhone 18, in spring 2027, several months after the Pro models from the same generation.

The Verge, citing a report by Taiwan's Economic Daily News and comments from Apple supplier Pegatron executives, also reported that the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to arrive in the second half of 2026, while the standard model could be released in the first quarter of 2027.

Why Is Apple Reportedly Changing Its Schedule?

The shift could help Apple manage an expanding iPhone lineup. The company is widely expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone alongside the Pro models, while other models could follow at a later date, according to reports.

Pegatron executives reportedly pointed to shortages of memory and other chips as one factor affecting smartphone production schedules, with manufacturers increasingly prioritising higher-priced models that offer better margins. However, Apple has not publicly linked any supply constraints to its reported launch plans.

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Reports have also suggested that an iPhone 18e and a new version of the iPhone Air could join the standard iPhone 18 in early 2027, although their launch schedules remain unconfirmed.

Apple has yet to comment on the reported split-launch strategy. The company's next iPhone event, once officially announced, could provide more clarity on its plans for the next generation of iPhones.

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