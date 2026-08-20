iPhone 18 Pro Leak Hints At Bigger Neural Engine And A20 Pro Upgrade

An alleged image of the iPhone 18 Pro's motherboard has raised the possibility that Apple's next flagship could receive a significant upgrade for on-device AI tasks. The image, reported by MacRumors, appears to show the rumoured A20 Pro chip with a noticeably larger Neural Processing Unit, alongside a new chip packaging design that could improve performance and thermal management.

The image has not been independently authenticated, and Apple has not confirmed the A20 Pro or any changes to its Neural Engine. However, the reported design is broadly in line with earlier rumours surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro's next-generation chip.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Leak: 18% Speed Upgrade Expected Via A20 Pro, With A Potential Price Hike

A Larger Neural Engine For AI Tasks?

The alleged motherboard image appears to show a larger Neural Processing Unit than the one used in the current generation. If accurate, the change could point to improved performance for on-device AI features and future Apple Intelligence capabilities.

The same image also appears to show the A20 Pro using TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module, or WMCM, packaging technology. In contrast to Apple's traditional package-on-package design, the reported arrangement could improve heat dissipation during sustained workloads. The leaked image remains unverified, however, and the final chip design is yet to be confirmed.

The 18% Performance Claim

Separately, Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital recently claimed, citing supply-chain feedback, that Apple's next-generation chip could offer up to an 18% performance improvement. The claim was subsequently reported by 9to5Mac and MacRumors.

However, the reported figure remains unconfirmed, and it is unclear whether the 18% gain would apply directly to the final A20 Pro's real-world performance.

Up To 30% Better Efficiency

The same leak suggested that the chip could consume up to 30% less power than its predecessor. That figure should not be interpreted as a guaranteed 30% increase in iPhone battery life, as overall battery performance depends on several factors beyond the processor.

Earlier reports have also pointed to significant efficiency gains from TSMC's next-generation manufacturing technology.

Apple's First 2nm iPhone Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to use an A20 Pro chip built on TSMC's 2nm process. The move from the current 3nm generation could allow Apple to improve both performance and energy efficiency, although the company's final specifications remain unknown.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Get 2nm Chip: What It Means For Performance

New WMCM Packaging

The A20 Pro is also expected to use Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module, or WMCM, packaging. Reports suggest the new approach could change how memory and other components are integrated around the processor, potentially helping with sustained performance, heat management and power efficiency.

Apple is expected to introduce its next Pro iPhones in September, but the company has not officially announced the A20 Pro, its benchmark performance or its final technical specifications. Until then, the reported Neural Engine changes, 18% performance gain and other hardware details should be treated as leaks rather than confirmed specifications.

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