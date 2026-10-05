France vs Belgium Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

France will host Belgium in a heavyweight UEFA Nations League clash at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 5. The Group A1 fixture is particularly important, with France currently leading the group and Belgium just one point behind them.

Recent Form

France have made a strong start to the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League under new head coach Zinedine Zidane. Les Bleus began their campaign with a 1-0 win away against Türkiye before beating Belgium by the same scoreline in Brussels, Belgium.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

France then played out a 1-1 draw against Italy at the Stade de France, leaving them at the top of Group A1 with seven points from three matches. Belgium, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Italy, before losing 1-0 to France at home. Mark van Bommel's side bounced back in their next outing with a convincing 3-0 win over Türkiye, moving them to six points.

The two teams will, therefore, enter Monday's fixture as the top two sides in the group, with France looking to strengthen their position while Belgium will hope to draw level with the leaders.

ALSO READ: Manchester City Whistleblower Rui Pinto To Lose Witness Protection, Says He Has Received 'Multiple Death Threats'

France vs Belgium: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between France and Belgium will be played on October 5

France vs Belgium: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.

France vs Belgium: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Possible Lineups

France predicted XI: Mike Maignan; Pierre Kalulu, Jeremy Jacquet, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Truffert; Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, Eduardo Camavinga; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue.

Belgium predicted XI: Senne Lammens; Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Nicolas Raskin, Romeo Lavia, Hans Vanaken; Dodi Lukebakio, Charles De Ketelaere, Mika Godts.

ALSO READ: One Last Dance: Lionel Messi Arrives In Argentina For Farewell Game

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between France and Belgium will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between France and Belgium will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.