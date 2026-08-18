iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Get 2nm Chip: What It Means For Performance

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly set to receive several major hardware and design upgrades, potentially making it one of the company's biggest iPhone refreshes in years. The details are based on leaks and reports and have not been officially confirmed by Apple.

Features

At the centre of the upgrade could be Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. Leaks suggest it could deliver around 15% higher performance and up to 30% improved power efficiency, while also boosting on-device Apple Intelligence capabilities, reported Wion News.

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The phone is expected to retain its 6.9-inch display, but could feature new LTPO+ technology for improved power efficiency. Another significant design change could be a smaller Dynamic Island, reportedly reduced by up to 25–35% through moving some Face ID components beneath the display. The rear design may also adopt a more uniform, single-tone glass finish.

Apple may also introduce its in-house C2 5G modem, replacing Qualcomm hardware. The modem is expected to improve energy efficiency and connectivity.

Camera

Camera improvements are expected to be another major highlight. The 48MP Fusion main camera could gain a variable aperture, allowing the lens to physically adjust its opening for improved low-light photography, more natural background blur and greater depth-of-field control. The Camera Control button may also receive a hardware redesign for improved durability and responsiveness.

Battery

Battery life could see one of the biggest improvements, with reports pointing to a capacity of around 5,500mAh or more. The larger battery could make the device slightly thicker and heavier but potentially deliver significantly longer usage.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 could reportedly arrive later. Leaked Indian pricing suggests the Pro Max may start at around Rs 1,52,900 for 256GB, although pricing remains unconfirmed, as per the report.

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If the leaks prove accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could combine major gains in performance, battery life, photography, connectivity and design.

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