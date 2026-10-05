AirPods Pro 3 Drop To $179 At Amazon Ahead Of October Prime Day

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are among the Apple products already seeing discounts on Amazon as its Prime Big Deal Days event approaches. As of October 5, the earbuds sell for $179 on Amazon, which is $70 below their regular price of $249. The price drop arrives before the event itself, rather than during it. The offer is only available for a limited time, without saying when it ends, so anyone interested is advised not to delay.

How Close To The Record Low?

The lowest price recorded for the AirPods Pro 3 is $169, so today's $179 is only $10 away from that mark. Record was set shortly ahead of June's Prime Day sale. Shoppers who missed that low still capture $70 of the possible $80 saving relative to the $249 list price.

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Why Mashable Still Likes Them

Newer AirPods may already be on sale, but Mashable still rates the AirPods Pro 3 highly. Apple's best wireless earbuds roundup still names them its favourite option for Apple owners. Their "sound profile is robust and clear, the noise cancellation truly silences the world around you, and they pair easily to Apple devices."

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Built For Workouts

Heart rate sensors are built in, letting wearers monitor their pulse and the calories they burn during exercise. Reviewer Adam Doud said the feature "worked perfectly." Battery life can reach up to 8 hours with active noise cancellation on, and up to 10 hours in Transparency mode.

More Early Prime Day Deals

Shopping experts also hand-picked several other offers this week:

Fire Stick 4K Select: $17.99, a $32 saving off $49.99

Bose QuietComfort Gen 2: $319, $40 below its $359 price

iPad mini: $499, a $100 cut from $599

MacBook Air M5: $1,099, $200 less than $1,299

The outlet also points readers to a separate roundup of more than 35 early October Prime Day deals covering brands such as Bose, Lego and Apple, compiled after reviewing hundreds of sales.

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The Deal At A Glance

Key details, in one place:

Product: Apple AirPods Pro 3

Price on Amazon as of October 5: $179

List price: $249, a saving of $70

Lowest price recorded: $169

Battery life: up to 8 hours with noise cancellation on, up to 10 in Transparency mode

Extras: built-in heart rate sensors for tracking pulse and calories burned

Timing: available for a limited time ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

Before You Buy

Deal pricing and availability can change after publication, so anyone interested in the AirPods Pro 3 at $179 should confirm the price on Amazon before checking out.

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