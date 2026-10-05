iPhone 17, M5 MacBook Air See Massive Discounts In Amazon, Flipkart Sales

Apple fans looking to buy a new iPhone, MacBook or iPad during the festive season will have several deals to choose from. Amazon and Flipkart are preparing for their biggest shopping events of the year, with both platforms already revealing prices for a number of Apple products. The offers come shortly after Apple increased the prices of several devices in India.



iPhone 17 And iPhone 15 Deals

According to Gadgets360, the iPhone 17 will be available at Rs 79,999 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The offer is for the 256GB model and includes applicable sale benefits. The iPhone 15 will also receive a discount and will be available at Rs 63,999 during the sale. Flipkart's official Big Billion Days page currently lists the iPhone 17 from Rs 79,999. The platform says additional bank discounts and other benefits may apply depending on the payment method.



MacBook Neo And MacBook Air Deals

The MacBook Neo will get a price cut during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, with the laptop set to be available for Rs 71,990, according to Gadgets360. It currently starts at Rs 79,990, giving buyers a saving of around Rs 8,000.

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Flipkart will also offer a discount on the MacBook Air powered by Apple's M5 chip. The laptop is expected to be priced at Rs 1,24,990 during the sale, down from its current price of Rs 1,49,900, Gadgets360 reported.

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iPad And Other Apple Deals



Apple's iPad lineup will also see discounts during the festive sales. The entry-level iPad with the A16 chip will be available for Rs 39,990, down from its listed price of Rs 48,900, according to Gadgets360. The iPad Air with the M4 chip is also expected to get a price cut, with its sale price set at Rs 85,490. Eligible customers may be able to bring the final price down further through additional bank offers.



Amazon And Flipkart Sale Dates

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 8, while Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will start on October 9. Flipkart will provide early access from October 8 to eligible customers, including Plus and VIP members and eligible credit card holders.



The festive sales could be a good opportunity for buyers planning to purchase an Apple device, especially with discounts across the iPhone, MacBook and iPad ranges. However, shoppers should check the final price at checkout, as bank offers and other conditions can affect the amount they actually pay.



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