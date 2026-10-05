Airtel Unveils 'IQ Gateway' To Shield Enterprises From Cybercrime, Billing Spikes

Airtel Business has launched Airtel IQ Gateway, a new enterprise communications platform that brings SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, voice and number verification under a single system while using telecom network intelligence to tackle fraud and messaging-related costs.

Launched nationwide following trials with select banks, financial institutions and other organisations, the DPDP-compliant platform targets a persistent problem for enterprises. It includes managing customer communications across multiple vendors with limited visibility into actual message delivery.

According to an Airtel press release, the platform can identify risks such as fraudulent account creation, account takeovers and artificial traffic spikes. It is also designed to tackle international OTP pumping, where automated traffic can generate large volumes of SMS requests and inflate enterprise bills.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Instead of relying on separate communication tools, businesses can use one dashboard for real-time analytics, delivery reporting and multi-channel management.

The system integrates Airtel's fraud protection with native DLT message-template management, automated switching to backup providers and intelligent routing between communication channels.

Also Read | Mobile Payments Firm Airtel Money Announces Plans For London IPO

One key feature, Airtel IQ Verify, analyses network, device and usage signals to assign fraud risk and help prevent suspicious accounts from being onboarded.

The platform also offers Silent Authentication, wh‍ich can replace SMS OTPs for certain login and SIM-bind‍ing processes. It verifies whether the number entered by a customer corresponds with the SIM active on the device, helping reduce exposure to SIM-swap and soci‍al-engineering attacks.

Enterprises can integrate IQ Gateway with their existing vendors and communication workflows. Deployment is available either on-premises or through Airtel's cloud as a software-as-a-service offering.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, said secure-by-design customer engagement is becoming essential as India's digital economy expands. He said IQ Gateway extends Airtel's network-level fraud prevention capabilities from consumers to enterprise customers.

Airtel is positioning banks, government departments, e-commerce companies and logistics businesses among the key potential users of the platform.

Also Read | After Airtel Discontinues Rs 299 Plan; Rivals May Follow With Tariff Changes: Centrum

The launch also expands Airtel Business's enterprise technology portfolio beyond connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity by putting telecom-network intelligence directly into customer communication workflows. The company will showcase IQ Gateway at the India Mobile Congress from October 7-10, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.