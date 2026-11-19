The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the tentative schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2027. The first-year examinations will begin on February 24, while second-year students will appear for their first paper on February 25. Both examinations will conclude in March. According to a notification shared on November 19, theory examinations will be conducted between February 24 and March 20, 2027, for students enrolled in General and Vocational courses.

The first-year examinations are scheduled from February 24 to March 19, while the second-year examinations will take place from February 25 to March 20, 2027. All theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted in a single morning session, from 9 am to 12 noon.

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The board has also released the dates for practical examinations, English practical assessments, Environmental Education, Ethics and Human Values, and internal assessments.

Telangana Intermediate Exam 2027: Important Dates

Examination: Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2027

Timetable Release Date: November 19, 2026

First-Year Theory Exams: February 24 to March 19, 2027

Second-Year Theory Exams: February 25 to March 20, 2027

Exam Timings: 9 AM to 12 noon

Second-Year Practical Exams: February 1 to 10, 2027

First-Year Practical Exams: February 10 to 18, 2027

Timetable Status: Tentative

Official Website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Inter First-Year Exam Timetable 2027: Subject-Wise Dates

February 24, 2027: Second Language Paper-I February 26, 2027: English Paper-I March 2, 2027: Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I and Accountancy Paper-I (ACE Group) March 5, 2027: Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I and Commerce Paper-I (ACE Group) March 9, 2027: Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I March 15, 2027: Chemistry Paper-I and Commerce & Accountancy Paper-I March 17, 2027: Mathematics Paper-I (Single Paper for MEC Group) and Public Administration Paper-I March 19, 2027: Geography Paper-I, Modern Language Paper-I and Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-I for BiPC students.

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