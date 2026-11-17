The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year examination timetable for 2027 soon. Students preparing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) will be able to download the subject-wise schedule from the official website, tgbienew.cgg.gov.in, once it is published.

According to reports, the board has proposed February 24, 2027, as the starting date for the first-year examination, while second-year exams are likely to begin on February 26. However, the detailed timetable is yet to be released.

Theory exams are expected to take place between February and March 2027, while practical examinations could be conducted in February. Students are advised to rely on the final schedule issued by TGBIE for confirmed examination dates and timings.

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Last year, the board released the examination timetable on October 31. First-year examinations began on February 25, 2026, followed by the second-year examinations on February 26.

The timetable for 2027, would include examination dates, subject names, paper codes, timings and instructions for students appearing in the General and Vocational streams.

TS Intermediate Exam Dates 2027: Direct Link To Download Timetable

Students can access the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year timetable through the following official websites once the examination schedule is released.

Direct Link: https://tgbienew.cgg.gov.in/

Alternative Official Website: https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/

The timetable will be available in PDF format under the board's latest announcements section. The direct PDF link has not yet been confirmed.

How To Download TS Intermediate 1st & 2nd Year Timetable 2027?

Students can follow these steps to download the examination schedule:

Visit the official TGBIE website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Navigate to the 'News and Announcements' section on the homepage. Look for the link titled 'TGBIE Time Table for IPE March 2027' once it becomes available. Click on the link to open the Intermediate examination timetable. Check the subject-wise dates and timings for the 1st and 2nd Year examinations. Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

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TS Intermediate Exam 2027: Expected Timings And Practical Exams

Based on the previous years' examination pattern, the TS Intermediate theory examination would be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 pm.

Practical examinations are likely to take place in two sessions, with the morning session scheduled between 9 am and 12 noon and the afternoon session between 2 pm and 5 pm.

The board is expected to release separate details regarding practical examinations, including subject-wise schedules and instructions for students.

These timings remain tentative until the official notification is issued.

TS Intermediate Exam 2027: Hall Tickets And Passing Marks

The TS Intermediate hall ticket will be released closer to the examination date, most likely in February 2027 and students will have to collect or access their admit cards as per instructions issued by the board.

Hall tickets will contain details like the candidate's name, examination centre, subjects and reporting instructions.

Under the existing passing criteria, students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to qualify. Second-year students need to obtain an aggregate of 350 marks out of 1,000.

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