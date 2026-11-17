Travelling from Delhi to Patna could soon take less than five hours, while reaching Guwahati may become an eight-hour journey. The Centre has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor, a proposed high-speed rail network that will connect the national capital with several important cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Stretching around 1,500 km, the corridor is expected to be the country's longest bullet train route. It will be the first high-speed rail project for Delhi and the second in India after the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.

The project aims to significantly reduce travel times between the national capital and eastern and northeastern India, while improving connectivity across major urban and industrial centres.

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One of the biggest beneficiaries of the proposed corridor will be Bihar. According to a report by NDTV.in, five stations are being proposed in the state: Buxar, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria and Katihar.

The high-speed service could bring down the Delhi-Patna journey to around four hours and 41 minutes, compared with the 11-14 hours currently required by conventional trains.

Buxar, near the Uttar Pradesh border, is expected to be the first stop in Bihar, followed by Patna. The route will then pass through Begusarai, Khagaria and Katihar, improving rail connectivity across the state's central and northeastern regions.

The corridor will connect Delhi with Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati.

Beyond Bihar, the corridor is expected to significantly cut travel times on several key routes. A journey from Delhi to Lucknow, which currently takes around six to eight hours, could be completed in approximately two hours and 12 minutes.

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Similarly, the Delhi-Siliguri journey, which takes nearly 20 hours at present, could come down to around six hours. Travel between Delhi and Guwahati could take less than eight hours, compared with the 30-35 hours required currently.

The proposed corridor is planned in three phases, beginning with the Delhi-Varanasi section, followed by the Varanasi-Siliguri and Siliguri-Guwahati stretches.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said bullet train fares will be considerably lower than airfares. He has also highlighted the network's potential to support small businesses, local industries and artisans, while creating opportunities for young people and middle-income households.

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