Nvidia's third-quarter earnings will test whether its growth story can withstand a sudden leadership change, tighter US chip controls and rising production costs. While Wall Street expects another strong quarter, investors may pay closer attention to the company's next-quarter revenue forecast and the signals interim CEO Colette Kress sends about future demand.

The results, due after the US market closes on November 17, will be Nvidia's first since co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down last week. Shares fell 4.12% to $156.14 in the previous session and remained under pressure in pre-market trading.

Here are five factors likely to shape the market's reaction.

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1. Guidance for the November-January quarter



The next-quarter revenue forecast could matter more than Nvidia's headline earnings. The company guided for third-quarter revenue of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, in August. Analysts expect approximately $109 billion.



However, investors look for the November-January forecast. Nvidia's earlier guidance implied around 12% sequential growth between the second and third quarters. Another double-digit increase would suggest customer demand remains resilient despite Huang's departure.

A weaker forecast could raise questions about whether the company can sustain its growth trajectory under interim leadership.



2. Can AI infrastructure spending sustain its momentum?



Nvidia's data centre business has benefited from massive investments by cloud providers and AI developers. However, concerns are emerging over how long companies can maintain this spending.



Goldman Sachs has flagged financing risks for emerging hyperscalers and neocloud operators that depend on external capital. Investors will seek clarity on customer commitments, order visibility and whether infrastructure spending can support another year of rapid growth.

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3. How much will US export curbs affect sales?



Washington has introduced fresh licensing requirements for advanced semiconductor shipments to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil. The restrictions also target overseas data centres that provide computing capacity to entities in restricted countries.



The measures aim to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced American chips through third-country facilities. Nvidia's assessment of potential revenue losses and its exposure to Asian markets will be closely watched.



4. Will rising memory costs pressure margins?



Nvidia guided for third-quarter gross margins of around 74%, compared with 75% in the previous quarter. Higher memory prices and component costs could put further pressure on profitability.



Investors will look for updates on supply availability, pricing and the company's ability to protect margins as production scales up.

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5. Can Nvidia deliver its next-generation roadmap?



The Vera Rubin platform is central to Nvidia's next growth phase. Citi analysts expect the company to ship 2 million Rubin units in the financial year ending January, compared with 7.7 million Blackwell units.



Memory supply constraints could affect the rollout. Investors will also assess whether Kress maintains Huang's aggressive investment strategy and commitments to AI companies and infrastructure partners.

Nvidia is scheduled to release its results at approximately 2:50 am IST on November 18, followed by its earnings call at 3:30 am IST. The company's official schedule confirms the announcement and call timings.

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