US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very tough man" during the Quad summit in Manila, making a similar observation about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Standing alongside Modi, Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese while addressing the media, Trump pointed towards the Indian Prime Minister and said, "He is a very tough man." Turning towards Takaichi, he added, "And she may be even tougher."

Trump also highlighted his close personal ties with the three leaders, describing them as longstanding relationships built on strong connections between their respective countries.

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"We have a great relationship with these people and these countries. Right from the beginning. I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people. They're friends of mine," he said.

At another interaction during the summit, Trump described Modi as a close friend and an exceptional leader who enjoys widespread international respect.

The remarks came as leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia gathered in Manila for discussions on strengthening the Quad's role in addressing shared regional and international challenges.

The Quad meeting took place alongside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit hosted by the Philippines. It marked the grouping's first leaders' meeting since 2024.

Modi Calls Quad A 'Trusted Partnership' For India

Addressing the Quad meeting, Prime Minister Modi described the grouping as a "constructive and trusted partnership" for India, underlining its growing importance in addressing emerging challenges.

He highlighted the regular engagement among the four countries, noting that their foreign ministers had met five times, reflecting their political will and shared commitment to strengthening the partnership.

"From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions," Modi said.

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The Prime Minister also highlighted Manila's historical association with the grouping, recalling that officials from the four countries first met in the Philippine capital in 2007.

Modi also recalled that the four countries revived their dialogue in Manila in 2017, a decade after their first meeting. He said the latest summit in the Philippine capital was another significant milestone for the grouping.

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