Deutsche Bank shares fell sharply on Tuesday after a massive leak of internal documents brought fresh scrutiny to the German lender's handling of suspicious financial transactions, including $582 million in payments linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The disclosures, based on more than 15 million leaked files reviewed by an international consortium of over 200 journalists, point to alleged shortcomings in the bank's risk management, compliance and governance systems over several years.

Shares of Deutsche Bank dropped as much as 4.7% in Frankfurt trading, while its US-listed shares were also under pressure.

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According to a Financial Times report, the bank processed $582 million in suspicious payments connected to Epstein, a figure significantly higher than previously known. The transactions have renewed questions about the lender's oversight of financial dealings involving the disgraced financier.

The leaked material reportedly includes board minutes, internal emails, investigation records and other documents spanning nearly two decades. However, suspicious payments do not, by themselves, establish that every transaction was criminal.

The investigation also uncovered an incident in March 2017 when Deutsche Bank accidentally disclosed details of US President Donald Trump's tax information, the Financial Times reported.

The incident was described as an awful mistake by Christian Sewing, who was then heading the bank's private banking business. The disclosure was reportedly not brought to the White House's attention.

(This is a developing story)

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