WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The 40th edition of the annual event will feature some of WWE's biggest names, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Liv Morgan.



The event will be headlined by two WarGames matches, while Liv Morgan will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. A traditional Team USA vs. Team Mexico elimination match is also part of the announced line-up.



The show will begin at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT) in the United States. However, viewers in India and other international markets will have to tune in on Sunday, November 29, due to the time difference.

ALSO READ: Randy Orton Net Worth: WWE Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansion And Championship Record



WWE Survivor Series 2026: Date And Start Time In India, US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia



WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on November 28 in Houston, with the main show scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET.



Here are the start times for viewers in different countries:

United States: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, November 28

6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, November 28 United Kingdom: 1 1 PM GMT, November 28

1 PM GMT, November 28 India: 4:30 AM IST, November 29

4:30 AM IST, November 29 Saudi Arabia: 2 AM AST, November 29

2 AM AST, November 29 Japan: 8 AM JST, November 29

8 AM JST, November 29 Australia ( Sydney and Melbourne): 10 AM AEDT, November 29

Sydney and Melbourne): 10 AM AEDT, November 29 Australia (Perth): 7 AM AWST, November 29

WWE Survivor Series 2026: Where To Watch Live In India, US, UK

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will be available to viewers in the United States through the ESPN App with an Unlimited plan.



For international viewers, including those in India, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia, the event will stream live on Netflix.



WWE Survivor Series 2026 Match Card

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Bloodline's WarGames clash against The 946 is among the biggest attractions at this year's event. Roman Reigns will join forces with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu to take on the faction.



The women's WarGames match will also feature a star-studded line-up. Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Stephanie Vaquer will face Jade Cargill, Michin and members of Fatal Influence — Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.



Liv Morgan will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Becky Lynch. The match was confirmed after Lynch challenged Morgan on Raw.



The traditional elimination match will see Team USA take on Team Mexico. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are leading Team USA, with Je'Von Evans and LA Knight also joining the team. One spot remains to be filled.



Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee have been announced for Team Mexico, which also has one spot remaining.



Here is the announced WWE Survivor Series 2026 match card:



Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline vs. The 946

Women's WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team USA vs. Team Mexico



John Cena And The John Cena Classic

ALSO READ: Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Net Worth 2026: How WWE Power Couple Built Their Fortune



John Cena has also been part of WWE's build-up to the event, as he continues to promote the upcoming John Cena Classic. He returned to Raw on November 16 and announced Liv Morgan as one of the participants in the competition.



However, WWE has not officially confirmed Cena's appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.