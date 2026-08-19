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iPhone 18 Pro Leak: 18% Speed Upgrade Expected Via A20 Pro, With A Potential Price Hike

The iPhone 18 Pro's A20 Pro chip could deliver 18% higher performance and use 30% less power, according to a new leak on Apple's next flagship.

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iPhone 18 Pro Leak: 18% Speed Upgrade Expected Via A20 Pro, With A Potential Price Hike
Apple's A20 Pro chip could make the iPhone 18 Pro 18% faster and up to 30% more efficient.
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The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to launch in September with Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which is rumoured to be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. A new leak has revealed details about the chipset's expected performance, power efficiency and production costs, as reported by GSM Arena.

According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the A20 Pro could deliver around 18% higher performance compared with the A19 Pro. The chipset is also expected to benefit from TSMC's 2nm process, which uses Gate-All-Around transistor architecture.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Get 2nm Chip: What It Means For Performance

The new manufacturing process is also expected to improve power efficiency. The A20 Pro could consume up to 30% less power than its predecessor, according to the leak.

These improvements could also increase production costs. Separate reports suggest the A20 Pro may be significantly more expensive to manufacture, while the iPhone 18 Pro's bill of materials could rise by as much as 40%.

A persistent memory shortage could also affect iPhone 18 Pro availability at launch, according to industry reports. Rising component costs could put further pressure on pricing, with one report suggesting the next iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,399 (approximately Rs 1,33,940).

Camera

Separate leaks suggest camera upgrades could also be a major highlight of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The 48MP Fusion main camera could reportedly feature a variable aperture, allowing the lens to physically adjust its opening depending on shooting conditions.

The upgrade could improve low-light photography while also offering more natural background blur and greater control over depth of field. Apple's Camera Control button may also receive a hardware redesign, which could make it more durable and responsive.

Battery

Other reports indicate that battery life could see one of the biggest upgrades on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The device could reportedly pack a battery with a capacity of around 5,500mAh or more.

The larger battery could make the iPhone 18 Pro Max slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor. However, it could also result in significantly longer battery life and improved overall usage.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Max Will Exclusively Feature Variable-Aperture Camera, Leak Suggests

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 could reportedly arrive at a later date.

Leaked pricing for India suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at around Rs 1,52,900 for the 256GB variant. However, the pricing has not been officially confirmed and remains subject to change.

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