Arijit Singh Announces India Tour To Celebrate 20 Years Of Music — Check Cities, Dates

Arijit Singh is set to take his music beyond the screen and bring his songs to audiences in a large-scale live experience. The singer is preparing for an extensive India tour that will take him across multiple cities.

Singh has announced a nine-city India tour for 2027. The tour will mark 20 years of his musical journey and will feature stadium-scale performances. According to PTI, the tour will begin in January 2027 and continue until May.

The shows will be presented by Team Innovation, with ticketing handled exclusively through thumpN. The tour will cover Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

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The schedule will begin with Ahmedabad on January 9, followed by Chandigarh on January 23 and Jaipur on February 7. Singh will then perform in Mumbai on February 20 and Bengaluru on March 13. The New Delhi show is scheduled for March 27, followed by Pune on April 10, Indore on May 1 and Hyderabad on May 15.

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20-Year Musical Journey

Reflecting on the milestone, Singh said that completing 20 years in music makes him feel grateful, particularly towards listeners who have given his songs their own life. He added that he is looking forward to travelling across India, meeting audiences and experiencing their love through live performances. Singh also said that the tour will bring together many songs, memories and people he has encountered through his musical journey.

The announcement comes after Singh revealed in January 2026 that he was stepping away from his playback career to concentrate on solo artistic pursuits. The upcoming tour will mark his biggest India tour so far.

What To Expect From The Tour

The live performances will feature a specially designed multi-tiered stage with an extended runway that will allow Singh to perform closer to the audience. The production will also include 360-degree spatial audio, kinetic LED fixtures, panoramic screens, laser arrays and stadium-scale pyrotechnics.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder of Team Innovation, said the tour is intended as a tribute to Singh's musical legacy. He added that the production is being developed to world-class standards, with the aim of creating a large-scale live experience for fans across India.

(With PTI Inputs)

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