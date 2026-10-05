The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Sidharth Malhotra Film Sees Modest Growth

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest witnessed a modest growth in box-office collections on Day 10. The Sidharth Malhotra-starrer has entered its second week in theatres and continues to maintain a steady run at the box office.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India on Day 10 across 2,032 shows. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 62.10 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 73.79 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

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The Day 10 collection represents a 62.5% growth from Day 9, when the film collected Rs 2 crore net in India.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 50 lakh on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 7 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 80.79 crore.

The Hindi (2D) version recorded an overall occupancy at 47.03%. The morning shows recorded 16.38% occupancy followed by growth in afternoon at 61.31% occupancy. Evening recorded the highest occupancy at 67.85% and night recorded 36.77% occupancy.

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Box Office So Far

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. Collections dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4 before rising to Rs 6 crore on Day 5.

The film earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 53.60 crore. On Day 8, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore net and on Day 9 the film collected Rs 2 crore.

About The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The cast also includes Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji.

The film draws inspiration from stories associated with the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna and is set against the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village to sell his land. Despite warnings about a forbidden forest and the goddess Vandevi, he enters the forest and awakens a supernatural force. He soon finds himself facing mysterious powers and must protect his village from a deadly threat.

The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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