Vvan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Day 9: Sidharth Malhotra Film Sees Dip After Week 1

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Vvan - Force of the Forrest witnessed a dip in box-office collections on Day 9 as it entered its second week in theatres. The fantasy thriller recorded a significant drop from the previous day, with the second weekend now underway.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Vvan - Force of the Forrest collected Rs 2 crore net in India on Day 9 across 2,076 shows. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 58.85 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 69.96 crore, according to Sacnilk figures. The Day 9 collection marks a 38.5% drop from Day 8, when the film collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Overseas, the film earned Rs 50 lakh on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 6.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 76.46 crore.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Film Maintains Strong Momentum— Check Earnings

Box Office So Far

Vvan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. Collections dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4 before rising to Rs 6 crore on Day 5.

The film earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 53.60 crore. On Day 8, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India.

About Vvan - Force of the Forrest

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The cast also includes Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji.

The film draws inspiration from stories associated with the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna and is set against the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village to sell his land. Despite warnings about a forbidden forest and the goddess Vandevi, he enters the forest and awakens a supernatural force. He soon finds himself facing mysterious powers and must protect his village from a deadly threat.

The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

ALSO READ: The Vvan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 8: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Slows Down

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.