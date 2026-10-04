Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Film Maintains Strong Momentum— Check Earnings

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Saturday, following a massive opening on Friday. The Ajay Devgn starrer has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in net collection in India, marking the actor's biggest opening to date. The latest instalment benefited from strong advance bookings and continued to attract audiences on its second day.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India on Day 2 across 16,868 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 115.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 138.60 crore. Day 2 collection represents a 13.7% drop from Day 1's net collection of Rs 62.00 crore.

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Overseas, the film collected Rs 20.00 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 38.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 177.10 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 48.1% so far on Day 2. The Hindi 2D version registered 28.77% occupancy during morning shows, while afternoon shows recorded 51.46% occupancy. The occupancy increased to 61.31% during evening shows, while the night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 76.62%.

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Drishyam 3 Beats Earlier Films

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened significantly bigger than the first two Hindi films in the franchise. On Day 1, the third instalment had a Rs 66.75 crore net opening,and surpassed the opening-day collections of both earlier films by a wide margin.

Drishyam 2 earned around Rs 15.38 crore net and Rs 18.15 crore gross on its opening day, while the 2015 film Drishyam opened with around Rs 5.85 crore net.

About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have remained at the centre of the first two films. In the new chapter, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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