In a significant ruling on the rights of adopted children, the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to remove the separate "adopted son" and "adopted daughter" classifications from its e-District portal and revise the relevant guidelines for issuing legal heirship certificates.

Emphasising that "a daughter is a daughter, whether by birth or adoption," Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said there was no justification for differentiating adopted children from biological ones in official records.

The ruling followed a petition filed by a woman, identified by the court as "Anmol" to protect her privacy, who wanted to be officially recognised as her father's "daughter" rather than his "adopted daughter".

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Anmol was adopted in June 1990, when she was less than a month old, by a couple who had been married for over 16 years without children. She was raised and acknowledged as their daughter, and all her official documents, including her Aadhaar, passport, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID and academic records, identified her as their daughter without any separate classification.

When her mother passed away in January 2023, the legal heirship certificate issued thereafter also identified her simply as "daughter".

However, this changed following her father's death in October 2024, when the Thrissur Tahsildar issued a legal heirship certificate describing her as his "adopted daughter".

To Anmol, this additional word mattered deeply. She argued that the label was unnecessary, undermined her dignity and could expose her to intrusive questions about her background. She subsequently approached the High Court seeking a revised certificate that would identify her simply as her father's daughter.

Justice Kunhikrishnan rejected the state's defence that officials were merely following existing guidelines because the e-District portal had a separate category for adopted children. The judge observed that the law grants adopted children the same status as biological children for all purposes, and that society accepts them as sons and daughters without qualifying labels.

"Let the adopted child be shown as the daughter or son of the adoptive parents, without any prefix," the court ruled. The judge clarified that the expressions "adopted son" and "adopted daughter" are not inherently derogatory, but maintained that such prefixes should not be used in official paperwork.

The High Court set aside the original legal heirship certificate and directed the Thrissur Tahsildar to issue a revised one identifying Anmol solely as "daughter" within two weeks of receiving the certified copy of the judgment. The Kerala government was also instructed to amend its guidelines and remove the separate "adopted child" option from the e-District portal within one month.

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The court also took steps to protect the petitioner's identity, directing that her actual name be withheld from the public ruling. Instead, the judge assigned her the pseudonym "Anmol", noting that the name means priceless, invaluable or precious beyond measure.

The judgment began with the observation:

"Some relationships begin at birth, and some others are formed through adoption. The paths may differ, but the word 'daughter' need not carry that difference wherever it appears."

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