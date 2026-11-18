Nitesh Tiwari' Ramayana continues its strong run at the box office as it enters Day 14. The film is holding steady in its second week, with audiences still heading to theatres.

Box Office Collection Day 14

Ramayana has added Rs 18.46 crore to its India net collection on Day 14 so far. As per Sacnilk, the film is currently playing across 20,553 shows. Its India net total stands at Rs 839.41 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1,002.88 crore. The final figures are awaited.



The Hindi version led the Day 14 collections with Rs 14.25 crore from 16,994 shows. Kannada followed with Rs 1.59 crore from 897 shows.

The Tamil version collected Rs 1.41 crore from 1,154 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.21 crore from 1,508 shows.

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Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by a drop on Day 2, when it collected Rs 48.05 crore. Day 3 saw a strong rise to Rs 69.80 crore, while collections fell on Day 4 to Rs 56.15 crore.

Day 5 brought a major jump, taking the collection to Rs 107.50 crore. Collections then declined on Day 6 and Day 7, with the film earning Rs 94.10 crore and Rs 70.65 crore, respectively. On Day 8, Ramayana collected Rs 53.50 crore, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 564.60 crore.

In the second week, the film collected Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, followed by a rise to Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10. Day 11 saw another increase, with the film earning Rs 75 crore. Collections then dropped to Rs 32 crore on Day 12 and further declined to Rs 28.35 crore on Day 13.

On Day 14, Ramayana has earned Rs 18.46 crore so far, the report stated.

About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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