Theatre artist Subhash Ahirwar has made an emotional appeal to comedian Samay Raina and the makers of India's Got Latent, claiming that the episode in which he emerged as the winner of Season 2 has not yet been released.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Subhash questioned the delay and urged the makers to explain why his performance has not reached audiences despite his victory on the show.

In the nearly six-minute video, Subhash recalled his experience on the show and said that the judges had awarded him 10 out of 10 marks.

He added that he had also given himself a perfect score. According to the theatre and screen actor, he received a phone, Rs 1 lakh and a gift voucher as prizes for his performance.

However, Subhash said that the release of his episode mattered more to him than the prizes he received.

He appeared visibly emotional while questioning why the episode featuring his performance was still unavailable to viewers.

Subhash Ahirwar Recalls Childhood Struggles

During the video, Subhash also opened up about the hardships he faced during his childhood. He recalled that he was forced to beg when he was just six or seven years old, standing outside people's homes and asking them for one rupee.

He further revealed that he started working as a dishwasher at a roadside dhaba when he was nine. Recalling his journey, the actor spoke about how years of hard work helped him reach a national platform.

Subhash said the delay in releasing his episode had left him deeply disappointed. He also expressed his desire to leave Mumbai, saying that it had become difficult for him to deal with the situation after working hard to build his career.

(This is a developing story)

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