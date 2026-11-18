Wall Street found some relief on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected earnings from Nvidia reignited investor optimism around artificial intelligence, helping the Nasdaq Composite break its four-session losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, remained in the red as investors continued to assess the broader market outlook.

At 9:34 a.m. EST, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.64% at 24,483.47, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.27% to 7,360.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 136.18 points, or 0.27%, at 50,623.24.

Nvidia shares rose more than 1% in early trading after the chipmaker reported third-quarter profit and revenue above Wall Street estimates. The company also delivered an upbeat revenue outlook, projecting 75% year-on-year growth for the fiscal year ending January 2028.

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The earnings performance offered some reassurance to investors who had grown increasingly concerned about whether the massive investments in artificial intelligence would translate into sustainable profits. The positive reaction to Nvidia's results also helped ease some of the pressure on technology stocks following Tuesday's sharp selloff.

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, described the company's guidance as a significant positive for the stock during an appearance on CNBC's Closing Bell: Overtime.

"The fact that they gave guidance is huge," Munster said, adding that it was a bullish signal and that he expected the stock to move higher on the back of the outlook.

The rebound comes after a difficult session on Tuesday, when all three major US indexes ended lower. The Dow dropped 1.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%, recording its lowest closing level since July 29. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.7% and touched its lowest intraday level since April.

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Investors are now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes, due later on Wednesday. The minutes could offer further clues about policymakers' assessment of inflation, economic conditions and the path of interest rates.

At their October meeting, Fed policymakers left the benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 3.75%-4% range.

Meanwhile, another major development on Wall Street is the anticipated initial public offering of Anthropic later this week. The artificial intelligence company's shares are expected to be priced above the previously indicated range of $70-$78, multiple sources told CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday.

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